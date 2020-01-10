US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary to visit Pak from Jan 19 to Jan 22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Alice Wells will visit Pakistan from Jan 19 to Jan 22.During her stay in Pakistan, she will hold meetings with senior Pakistani authorities.Bilateral relations and regional situation will be discussed during the meetings.Alice Wells will also meet with the representatives of Civil Society.