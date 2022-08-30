UrduPoint.com

US Providing $30Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid for Pakistan's Flood Response - USAID

The United Stats will provide Pakistan an additional $30 million to assist in its response to the devastating floods impacting the country, the US Agency for International Development said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The United Stats will provide Pakistan an additional $30 million to assist in its response to the devastating floods impacting the country, the US Agency for International Development said on Tuesday.

"The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by severe flooding in Pakistan resulting from heavy monsoon rains, as well as landslides and glacial lake outbursts, since mid-June," USAID said in a press release.

The funding is intended to help provide Pakistanis with food, safe water, improved sanitation and hygiene as well as shelter assistance, the releases said.

In addition, a USAID disaster management specialist arrived in Islamabad on Monday to assess the impact of the floods and coordinate with partners on response efforts, the release added.

On Monday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported at least 1,061 people were killed and more than 1,500 injured as a result of the monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan continuing since June 14. Heavy rains and overflowing rivers completely or partially destroyed nearly a million homes, killed more than 800,000 livestock, damaged 3,457 kilometers (2,200 miles) of roads and 157 bridges.

Last week, Pakistani authorities declared a state of emergency in the country and called on other states and international organizations to provide all possible assistance. According to the NDMA, Pakistan has witnessed 388.7mm (15 inches) of rainfall this year.

