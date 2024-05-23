US, Provincial Govt Launch $9 Million Initiative To Combat Tuberculosis In Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) United States of America's Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, and Sindh Minister for Health and Population Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho launched a collaborative initiative aimed at addressing tuberculosis (TB), a significant health challenge in Pakistan.
This joint effort between the United States and Pakistan signifies a crucial step forward in combating this disease.
Funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the newly launched program, named the Tuberculosis Local Organization Network (TB-LON), is an investment of $9 million over five years. Its Primary goal is to provide expert guidance and resources for Pakistan to effectively tackle TB. Through direct engagement with affected communities and individuals, the program will tailor solutions to meet specific needs.
TB-LON will treat more TB cases in Sindh and significantly reduce the number of people affected by the disease.
Ambassador Blome emphasised the strong partnership between the US and the Sindh government stating, "Tuberculosis is not just a disease affecting millions in Pakistan, it’s an illness that disrupts lives, livelihoods and communities. Pakistan ranks fifth among countries with the highest rate of TB, but I am proud to say, we are changing that with this groundbreaking $9 million initiative that will provide expert guidance and resources to help eradicate TB, exemplifying our constant commitment to the resilient people of Sindh".
Dr Pechuho expressed appreciation for the ongoing support from the US government and reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services.
"We are confident that our joint efforts in addressing critical health challenges will bring a positive change in the lives of people of Sindh," she added, emphasising the importance of joint efforts in addressing critical health challenges.
Despite being preventable and treatable, TB remains the world’s leading infectious disease killer, sickening 10.6 million people and taking 1.3 million lives annually and Pakistan ranks fifth amongst high TB burden countries.
USAID leads the US government’s global TB efforts, working with partners around the world including Pakistan, on the shared goals of reaching every person with TB, curing those in need of treatment, and preventing the spread of new infections. USAID prioritizes local community involvement, recognizing its critical role in ensuring sustainable and effective outcomes.
Recent Stories
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest suspect involved in leaking examination papers5 minutes ago
-
Three labourers hurt as roof collapse in Multan5 minutes ago
-
Six including women, children die in Abbottabad accident5 minutes ago
-
40 govt schools councils of Daska administer oath15 minutes ago
-
Police Razakar arrested over kite-flying15 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues heatwave to continue for several districts of Punjab, Sindh & Balochistan15 minutes ago
-
Five criminals held15 minutes ago
-
ASI suspended over negligence16 minutes ago
-
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’29 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap35 minutes ago
-
Modern cardiology center to be inaugurated soon in district:DC35 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry requests Power Division for provision of uninterrupted electricity in ICT Schools amid ..35 minutes ago