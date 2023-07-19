Open Menu

U.S. Public Affairs Officer, VC Hazara University Discuss Opportunities In Education Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 09:23 PM

U.S. Public Affairs Officer, VC Hazara University discuss opportunities in education sector

The Public Affairs Officer (PAO) of the United States (U.S.) Consulate Peshawar Monica Davis Wednesday visited Hazara University to participate in the US educational and environmental programs

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Public Affairs Officer (PAO) of the United States (U.S.) Consulate Peshawar Monica Davis Wednesday visited Hazara University to participate in the US educational and environmental programs.

PAO Davis discussed educational opportunities through the U.S. Mission to Pakistan with Hazara University's Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohsin Nawaz and learned more about the history and role of the university in imparting quality education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She also toured a U.S. Agency for International Development-funded building that houses the Department of Education, an auditorium, and a library constructed in 2013.

She performed the groundbreaking ceremony of a new Learning Resource and Writing Center supported by a Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network grant and also inaugurated Hazara University's new Archeology Museum and showed appreciation to the university leadership's interest and role in cultural preservation projects.

PAO Davis also visited the office of the non-profit organization Global Educational, Economic, and Social Empowerment (GEESE) where she learned about the organization's activities.

The U.S. Consulate in Peshawar partnered with GEESE on a grant to spread awareness of the importance of environmental protection in Mansehra.

As part of the grant, GEESE conducted hospitality management workshops and environmental protection awareness sessions with students, while also leading tree plantation drives and campaigns for the collection and proper disposal of plastic waste. The project has benefitted more than 3,500 young Pakistanis.

The PAO participated in an ongoing awareness session on environment protection with university students, commenting: "I am inspired to be here and see your enthusiasm for protecting the environment. Environmental issues cross international boundaries and therefore need international solutions. Let's work together to find those answers."The initiative falls under the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance framework which is helping both countries jointly meet the climate, energy, water, and economic needs of the present and future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Water Young Mansehra Alliance United States Hazara University Mansehra

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves re ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves reshuffle in Cabinet

15 minutes ago
 DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in ..

DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in environmental sample

15 minutes ago
 Complaints regarding new connections, defective me ..

Complaints regarding new connections, defective meters being resolved on priorit ..

15 minutes ago
 Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

15 minutes ago
 AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery ..

AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery of patients

15 minutes ago
 PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in be ..

PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in better way: Inqilabi

14 minutes ago
Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Kar ..

Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Karachi

15 minutes ago
 S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful ..

S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute: ..

15 minutes ago
 Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance o ..

Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance on Ukraine Aimed at Spiting US ..

15 minutes ago
 Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

15 minutes ago
 Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US ..

Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US, Deprivation of Rights - Repo ..

24 minutes ago
 Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label f ..

Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label for Climate Action Group - Repo ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan