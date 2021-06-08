UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pursuing Basing Agreements With Afghanistan's Neighbors - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 03:20 AM

US Pursuing Basing Agreements With Afghanistan's Neighbors - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The United States is pursuing basing options with Afghanistan's neighbors after US troops withdraw from that country but there is nothing to announce at present, a Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

US media reported on Sunday that Biden administration officials are in discussions with Pakistani officials to secure bases close to Afghanistan for future operations. The CIA had used a base in Pakistan to execute drone strikes against militants, but was expelled out of the facility in 2011 as bilateral relations soured.

"While we have no basing agreements to announce, we know that Afghanistan's neighbors share our desire to counter the scourge of global terrorism," the Defense Department spokesperson said on Monday.

The United States will continue to pursue options with partners and allies in the region, the spokesperson said.

The Defense Department is evaluating new basing options together with the State Department and the US intelligence community, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on Monday, Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said the US military has completed roughly half of its withdrawal from Afghanistan and is on track to meet the September withdrawal deadline.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Afghanistan Militants CIA United States September Sunday Media From Share

Recent Stories

AED1.68 bn financial market liquidity on Monday

3 hours ago

UAE claim crucial three points from Thailand

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

4 hours ago

Izharul Haq dies after brief illness

3 hours ago

France freezes military aid to CAR over 'disinform ..

3 hours ago

ACE raids District Highway office in Hyderabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.