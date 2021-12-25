UrduPoint.com

US Puts Another 5 Mln Vaccines Under Pakistan's Christmas Tree

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 01:37 PM

US puts another 5 mln vaccines under Pakistan's Christmas Tree

The United States asked Santa to bring an additional 5 million doses of the life-saving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility to Pakistan, just in time for the holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The United States asked Santa to bring an additional 5 million doses of the life-saving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility to Pakistan, just in time for the holidays.

According to a press release on Saturday, this donation, which should arrive on Christmas Day or shortly thereafter, brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the U.S. government to the Pakistani people to more than 37 million.

U.S. Embassy Islamabad's charg� d'affaires Angela P. Aggeler said, "Getting vaccinated is the best gift you can give your loved ones this holiday season. Celebrate the coming new year by getting your jab." These Pfizer vaccines are part of the 500 million Pfizer doses the United States purchased this summer to deliver to 92 countries worldwide, including Pakistan, to fulfill President Biden's commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic. The United States has already delivered more that 300 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide.

The United States has also provided $69.

4 million in COVID-19 assistance through our partnership with the Government of Pakistan. Since the start of the pandemic, the United States and Pakistan have worked together to improve infection prevention and control, enhance patient care, expand laboratory testing, disease monitoring, and case tracking in all districts, and support frontline healthcare workers.

Earlier this week, the United States announced a contribution of $580 million to seven multilateral partners to support critical work to help end the pandemic, strengthen public health systems, and provide urgent relief. In line with the priorities and objectives identified by the United Nations Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID�19, the United States will contribute $280 million to the World Health Organization (WHO); $170 million to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF); $75 million to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO); $20 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); $20 million for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA); $10 million to the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO); and $5 million for UN Women.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World United Nations Christmas Holidays Agriculture United States Women Undp All Government Best Million P

Recent Stories

PTI still largest party with maximum vote bank in ..

PTI still largest party with maximum vote bank in KP: Ali Muhammad

12 seconds ago
 Life of Quaid-e-Azam beacon of light for young gen ..

Life of Quaid-e-Azam beacon of light for young generation: Farrukh

13 seconds ago
 Brazil reports 164 more deaths, 4,164 new cases of ..

Brazil reports 164 more deaths, 4,164 new cases of COVID-19

15 seconds ago
 Chinese Textile Industry Association Asks US to 'C ..

Chinese Textile Industry Association Asks US to 'Correct' Xinjiang Forced Labor ..

16 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 24,946 New Cases of COVID-19 in P ..

Russia Registers 24,946 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

24 minutes ago
 Over 4,500 flights cancelled by Christmas day as O ..

Over 4,500 flights cancelled by Christmas day as Omicron hits holiday travel

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.