US reacts to question about PM Khan’s visit to Russia

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2022) US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday that every responsible country around the world had responsibility to voice concern and to voice objection to what Putin appears to have in mind for Ukraine.

The US State department spokesperson expressed these words while responding to a question about visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow today.

Mr. Price said that they had already apprised Islamabad of Washington’s position on Russia’s further escalation in Ukraine.

“We have briefed them about our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war,” Mr. Price said, pointing out that the US viewed the partnership with a prosperous, democratic Pakistan as critical to its interests.

He said, “We certainly hope, when it comes to those shared interests—the aversion of a costly conflict, the aversion of a destabilizing conflict, that every country around the world would make that point clearly in unambiguous language in their engagements with the Russian Federation,”.

PM Khan is visiting Moscow at the moment when the situation has turned so tense in the region as Russian President Putin authorized military operation into eastern part of Ukraine. Imran Khan would be the only leader meeting Putin face-to-face amid unfolding crisis in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Imran arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for two-day official visit from February 23 to February 24. During the meeting, he would discuss economic matters as well as a long pending mulit-billion gas pipeline project between both the countries.