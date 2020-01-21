US Ready to Help India, Pakistan Resolve Bilateral Disputes - Trump

The United States stands ready to assist Pakistan and India resolve their bilateral disputes, US President Donald Trump told Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The United States stands ready to assist Pakistan and India resolve their bilateral disputes, US President Donald Trump told Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

"We are working together on some borders and we are talking about Kashmir and the relation to what's going on with Pakistan and India. Where we can help, we certainly will be helping. We have been watching and following it very, very closely," Trump said.

Khan responded that Pakistan would welcome US mediation with its neighboring nuclear power.

"India is a big issue for us," Khan said. "Of course, we always hope that the United States will help spot in resolving it. Because no other country can."

Trump also hailed the current state of US-Pakistani relations.

"We have never been closer with Pakistan than we are right now," Trump said.

At the opening of his meeting with Khan, Trump singled out trade as the top issue on the summit agenda, while Khan highlighted Afghanistan.

Khan added that the United States and Pakistan are "on the same page" regarding Afghanistan as both countries are seeking peace there.