US ready to join hands with Pakistan on climate change issue: Sen Kerry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Senator John Kerry on Monday said the US is ready to join hands with Pakistan for collectively working on addressing the issue of climate change as Pakistan is playing a responsible role in mitigating environmental degradation at global level.

The US Envoy made these remarks during his meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam during the ministerial meeting held under the UNFCCC 26th Conference of Laeties meeting held in London, UK, said a news release.

Senator John Kerry praised Prime Minister Imran Khan's Ten billion Tree Tsunami project and paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his "green vision".

He called the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project the best project in the world for protecting nature.

The US Envoy also welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan's to abolish coal power plants from the energy mix.

During the meeting, both the sides agreed to work together to address climate change threats and decided to form a joint working group in this regard.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's green vision in dealing with global environmental threats is commendable," Senator John Kerry said.

SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam briefed the Senator on clean green projects of the government.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken big steps for addressing climate change," Malik Amin Aslam said, adding, Imran Khan halted work on a new coal power plant and started working on alternative energy schemes.

US President Joe Biden's effort to lead the world in environmental protection was propitious, he said.

The SAPM said, "Pakistan welcomes US President's green leadership and initiatives. Under President Biden's leadership, global environmental threats will be mitigated in an amicable manner." He mentioned that Pakistan under the Joint Working Group to work together for making positive measures to address global climate change threat.

Meanwhile the SAPM on his official Twitter handle wrote, "Very productive meeting with @ClimateEnvoy Sen John Kerry at @UNFCCC #UK@COP26 ministerial meeting - #Pakistan under green leadership of @ImranKhanPTI looks forwards to collaborating with #US@POTUS Government on #ClimateChange and #Nature."