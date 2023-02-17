UrduPoint.com

US Reaffirms Commitment To Advance Bilateral Relationship With Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2023 | 11:12 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2023) The United States has reaffirmed the commitment to advancing bilateral relationship with Pakistan.

This was conveyed by US Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet during a meeting with Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed in Islamabad.

In his remarks, the Foreign Secretary expressed satisfaction on the second Mid-level Defence Dialogue between the two countries and the upcoming trade and investment framework investment agreement council meeting in Washington D.C.

He emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation through the institutionalized dialogues in trade and investment, energy, security, climate change and health. He stressed the need to expand cooperation in agriculture, education, IT and Science and Technology.

