US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Senior Bureau Official for South and Central Asian Affairs at the US Department of State, Eric Meyer on Tuesday reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan, during his remarks at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 held at the Jinnah Convention Center.

He lauded Pakistan’s efforts in organizing the high-profile event and appreciated the country’s initiative to ensure a level playing field for investors in the mineral sector.

“I commend Pakistan for convening the Minerals Investment Forum in Islamabad and for taking steps to ensure a level playing field for investors,” said Meyer. “Critical minerals are the raw materials for our most important technologies, and President Trump has underscored the importance of securing America's minerals future.”

While the focus of the forum was on advancing cooperation in the mineral sector, he also spotlighted recent successes in broader US-Pakistan economic relations.

He noted the resumption of US soybean exports to Pakistan, highlighting the arrival of four vessels carrying more than 260,000 tons of soybeans in recent weeks.

“This is a win-win for US exporters and for Pakistanis alike,” he remarked, expressing optimism for further economic engagement between the two nations.

Meyer emphasized that the strength of the US-Pakistan relationship lies in the close and enduring ties between the people of both countries. “So many of you have studied in the United States, participated in our exchange programs, and have family, friends and business partners in the US,” he said. “I'm looking forward to working with each of you as we lead the charge in deepening the partnership between the US and Pakistan.”

The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 has drawn participants from across the globe, aiming to explore Pakistan’s untapped potential in the mining and minerals sector and attract sustainable foreign investment.