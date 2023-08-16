Open Menu

US Reaffirms Support To Pakistan In Areas Of Mutual Interest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 16, 2023 | 12:46 PM

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel says the United States looks forward to working with Pakistan's interim Prime Minister and his team.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2023) The United States has reaffirmed its support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest.

Responding to a question at his daily news briefing in Washington, the State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said the United States looks forward to working with Pakistan's interim Prime Minister and his team.

He said the United States will continue to partner with Pakistan in areas of mutual interest, including in Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and security, conduct of free and fair elections and respect for democracy and rule of law.

On August 10, Spokesperson of the US State Department Matthew Miller said that the allegations that the United States has interfered in internal decisions about the leadership of Pakistan are false.

He said a number of people have taken this matter out of context and used it for political purposes.

The United States, he said, valued its relationship with Pakistan including with respect to counter terrorism.

Miller said we have supported Pakistan through a number of pieces of assistance to help with counterterrorism and with other law enforcement activities.

He said we will continue to support Pakistan's counterterrorism operations.

Responding to another question, the Spokesperson said the arrest of the PTI Chairman is an internal matter of Pakistan. He said we continue to believe that these are matters for the Pakistani people to decide.

