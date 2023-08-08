Open Menu

US Refrains From Making Comment On Imran Khan's Arrest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 08, 2023 | 12:10 PM

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

The department emphasizes that this situation is an internal matter exclusive to Pakistan.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2023) The US State Department on Tuesday refrained from providing commentary on the recent arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with the Toshakhana case.

The department emphasized that this situation is an internal matter exclusive to Pakistan.

Mathew Miller, spokesperson for the State Department, addressed a query during a press briefing, indicating that the US will consistently advocate for the upholding of democratic values, human rights, and the rule of law in Pakistan, as it does globally.

The spokesperson noted that the arrest of Mr.

Khan is viewed as an internal affair of Pakistan.

Responding to critiques about the perceived restrained US response, Mr. Miller suggested that different interpretations may be used to describe the reaction.

Nonetheless, he affirmed that the US stance on this arrest, as well as previous detentions, has remained unwavering, stressing that these are issues internal to Pakistan.

The sources said that Imran Khan was detained for the second time in three months after the Islamabad sessions court sentenced him to a three-year prison term and a five-year disqualification in the Toshakhana criminal case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister May Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

12 hours ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

12 hours ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

12 hours ago
Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

12 hours ago
 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

13 hours ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

13 hours ago
 Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

13 hours ago
 National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

13 hours ago
 ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Polic ..

ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Policy 2015

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan