The department emphasizes that this situation is an internal matter exclusive to Pakistan.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2023) The US State Department on Tuesday refrained from providing commentary on the recent arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with the Toshakhana case.

Mathew Miller, spokesperson for the State Department, addressed a query during a press briefing, indicating that the US will consistently advocate for the upholding of democratic values, human rights, and the rule of law in Pakistan, as it does globally.

The spokesperson noted that the arrest of Mr.

Khan is viewed as an internal affair of Pakistan.

Responding to critiques about the perceived restrained US response, Mr. Miller suggested that different interpretations may be used to describe the reaction.

Nonetheless, he affirmed that the US stance on this arrest, as well as previous detentions, has remained unwavering, stressing that these are issues internal to Pakistan.

The sources said that Imran Khan was detained for the second time in three months after the Islamabad sessions court sentenced him to a three-year prison term and a five-year disqualification in the Toshakhana criminal case.