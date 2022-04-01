WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield on Thursday said there is "absolutely no truth" to allegations that Washington is working with the opposition in Pakistan to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"There is absolutely no truth to that allegation," Bedingfield said during a press briefing.

In a live tv address to the nation earlier in the day, Pakistan's Prime minister Imran Khan said that the US "threatened" him and is currently seeking his removal from office ahead of a no-confidence vote in the coming days, according to a report by The Guardian. Khan in the speech also said foreign powers wanted to oust him due to his visit to Russia.