US Reiterates Commitment To Strengthen Ties With Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2023 | 04:51 PM

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price has said that they believe that a robust trade relationship between the United States and Pakistan is important to bolster Pakistan's economic stability and will help expose the US businesses to Pakistani markets.

Washington: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2023) The United States on Friday reiterated its commitment to strengthen economic ties with Pakistan.

At his regular press briefing in Washington, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said the ongoing bilateral ministerial meetings with Pakistan on trade and investment in Washington exemplify our resolve.

Ned Price said the United States has long been Pakistan's largest export market with potential for even further growth.

Replying to a question about recent visit of a high level Pakistani delegation to Afghanistan, the State Department Spokesperson said the United States has shared interest with Pakistan in ensuring that terrorist groups that may be active in Afghanistan are no longer able to threaten regional stability and that the Taliban should live up to the commitments they have made.

