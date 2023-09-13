Open Menu

US Reiterates Support To Improve Investment Climate In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2023 | 11:57 AM

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

The assurance has been given by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome during his visit to Gwadar, where he held productive discussions with political leaders, representatives from Gwadar Chamber of Commerce, and a diverse group of government and private sector leaders.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13rd, 2023) The United States of America reiterated its support for the measures being taken by Pakistan to strengthen and improve its investment climate.

The assurance was given by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome during his visit to Gwadar, where he held productive discussions with political leaders, representatives from Gwadar Chamber of Commerce, and a diverse group of government and private sector leaders.

Donald Blome said we are especially focused on supporting Pakistan to strengthen its climate resilience, pursue energy transformation, and foster inclusive economic growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Gwadar United States Chamber Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

4 minutes ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

6 minutes ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Albania to UAE

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in ..

Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in Cairo

11 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in poll ..

Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in polls

12 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

12 hours ago
 India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka ..

India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka

12 hours ago
 Vingegaard earns Vuelta stage 16 win and cuts Kuss ..

Vingegaard earns Vuelta stage 16 win and cuts Kuss lead

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan