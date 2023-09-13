US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The assurance has been given by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome during his visit to Gwadar, where he held productive discussions with political leaders, representatives from Gwadar Chamber of Commerce, and a diverse group of government and private sector leaders.

The United States of America reiterated its support for the measures being taken by Pakistan to strengthen and improve its investment climate.

Donald Blome said we are especially focused on supporting Pakistan to strengthen its climate resilience, pursue energy transformation, and foster inclusive economic growth.