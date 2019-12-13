US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation calls on COAS

(@fidahassanain)

Zalmay Khalilzad also held meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his visit and apprised him about latest meeting with Taliban in Afghanistan.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13th, 2019) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi here on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W Jones was also present there in the meeting. Zalmay Khalilzad—the US Special Representative for Afghanistan, also met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The US representative also discussed regional situation, especially efforts for peace process in Afghanistan.

Later, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that peace process was important as Afghan issue could only be resolved through the dialogue.

“Dialogue and talks are the solutions for Afghan peace,” said Shah Mehmood. He said that regional peace was connected with peace in Afghanistan. “Pakistan will continue to play its positive role for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he said.

The visiting US Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad apprised the foreign minister about his recent delegation-level talks with the Afghan Taliban. Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in Afghanistan was also appreciated, the sources said.