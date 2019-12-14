UrduPoint.com
US Representative Khalilzad Welcomes Pakistan's Efforts For Afghan Peace

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on December 13

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News 14th December, 2019) U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on December 13. In his meetings with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and other government officials, Ambassador Khalilzad discussed the current status of U.

S.-Taliban talks.

He welcomed Pakistan’s support for a reduction in violence, ceasefire, and a successful conclusion of intra-Afghan negotiations as well as regional support for these goals. He also underscored the economic and security benefits peace can bring to the region.

