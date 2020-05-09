UrduPoint.com
US Representative Zalmay Khalilzad Calls On Army Chief

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 09:29 PM

US Representative Zalmay Khalilzad Calls On Army Chief

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on May 8

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th May, 2020) U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on May 8. He met with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Ambassador Khalilzad discussed ongoing efforts by the United States to advance the Afghan peace process and sought Pakistan's support in pressing for a reduction in violence, the immediate start of intra-Afghan negotiations, and assistance in helping obtain the freedom of American Mark Frerichs. Pakistan’s military leaders reaffirmed their support for U.S. efforts.

Your Thoughts and Comments

