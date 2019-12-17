UrduPoint.com
US Resident Gets Back Lost Luggage From Airport Officials

Tue 17th December 2019

A passenger was more than happy to have found his lost luggage here Tuesday, a day after he forgot the bag containing costly items at Multan International Airport (MIAP) after arrival from United States of America (USA).

CAA Multan spokesman said a passenger Azam Saleem r/o Michigan, USA, had arrived at Multan airport via Saudi Arabia on December 16, but lost his bag containing two latest model Apple Iphones, a Samsung tablet, three Apple smart watches, an HP laptop computer, a head phone, an electronic shaver and clothes.

On Tuesday, he contacted airport officials, on which Duty Terminal Manager Usman Khan along with his team traced the lost luggage and handed it over to him after completion of codal formalities and due verification.

The passenger was contented and happy upon getting back the lost luggage and thanked the PCAA MIAP, the spokesman said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

