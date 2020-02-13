U.S. sale of integrated weapon system to India may disturb regional peace: FO

Pakistan on Thursday expressed concern over the approval of the United States for sale of integrated air defence weapon system to India, saying the step would disturb the peace of already volatile region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday expressed concern over the approval of the United States for sale of integrated air defence weapon system to India, saying the step would disturb the peace of already volatile region.

"The decision of U.S will have serious impact on the stability of the region," Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said at a weekly press briefing at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The�U.S.�Department of State on Monday approved a possible�sale�to�India�of military equipment, comprising an integrated air defense�weapon�system (IADWS). According to the U.S.�Defence Security Cooperation Agency, the cost of the�sale, if finalized, would be approximately $1.867 billion.

The FO spokesperson said the South Asia could not afford a race on weaponry among the nations.

On Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), she said the 193rd day of lockdown had deprived the people from basic amenities of life as the valley had turned into a largest human jail in the history.

She expressed concern over the continuous ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control resulting in several casualties, and said Pakistan had warned international community of any possible false flag operation by India.

Such provocations by the RSS-inspired Bharatia Janta Party government are designed to distract the consistent human rights violations, being carried out in Indian Occupied Kashmir, she added.

She called upon the international community to take notice of the situation as any irresponsible act by India could prove disastrous to regional peace and stability.

On visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan today, she said Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed unique brotherly relationship as both supported each other on important issues.

She said the visit would further strengthen the existing relationship into a more meaningful partnership.

On upcoming visit of UN Secretary General Antoneo Guterrus to Pakistan on February 16-17, the spokesperson said he would attend a conference, marking the 40 years of Pakistan hosting the Afghan refugees.

She said the conference would will be attended by representatives from 20 countries as the occasion would showcase Pakistan's goodwill and compassion for refugees for four decades.

The international conference is taking place at a juncture when peace in Afghanistan has new prospects, she added.

She said the the UN Secretary General would also visit Lahore and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

On favour from other countries for voting on upcoming decision on Financial Action Task Force(FATF), she said "We are always hopeful, always optimistic. We have international partners whowould support us."