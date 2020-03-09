US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is likely to visit Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was likely to visit Pakistan in the third week of March, the top government sources said here on Monday.

The visit would be a progression of the US President Trump’s previous and discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Last month, US Secretary for Trade Wilbur Ross was also in Pakistan who met with American investors currently with their economic stakes in Pakistan.He also acknowledged that Pakistan had done a lot and that the Americans would want to see Pakistan out of the FATF grey list in June.