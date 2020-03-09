UrduPoint.com
US Secretary Of Defense Mark Esper Is Likely To Visit Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 06:08 PM

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is likely to visit Pakistan

The sources say that Mark Esper will visit Pakistan in the third week of March to discuss security cooperation and matters of mutual interests.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was likely to visit Pakistan in the third week of March, the top government sources said here on Monday.

The sources say that the visit will focus on US-Pak security cooperation and mutually beneficial matters.

The visit would be a progression of the US President Trump’s previous and discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Last month, US Secretary for Trade Wilbur Ross was also in Pakistan who met with American investors currently with their economic stakes in Pakistan.He also acknowledged that Pakistan had done a lot and that the Americans would want to see Pakistan out of the FATF grey list in June.

