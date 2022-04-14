UrduPoint.com

US Secretary Of State Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif Over Becoming New PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 14, 2022 | 12:28 PM

US Secretary of State congratulates Shehbaz Sharif over becoming new PM

Antony Blinken says the United States views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both of our countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif over becoming new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Blinken congratulated PM Shehbaz and vowed to continue cooperation with the new Pakistan government. The message for congratulation came in the wee hours on Thursday.

The US Secretary of the state said, “Pakistan has been an important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years and we value our relationship. The United States congratulates newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and we look forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan’s government,”.

He said, “The United States views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both of our countries.

Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan after he was elected by the joint opposition as the premier following the ouster of PTI chairman Imran Khan through the no-confidence motion.

Shehbaz had secured 174 votes against PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who received no votes as his party boycotted the election and decided to resign from the National Assemblies.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin had also congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the 23rd premier of Pakistan.

