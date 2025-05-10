US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Holds Talks With COAS, FM Amid Tensions With India
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2025 | 12:31 PM
Tensions flare after India launched attacks on five locations in Pakistan, Azad Kashmir during the night of May 6 and 7, despite multiple prior warnings from Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2025) Following heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held telephonic conversations with Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss the current situation and offer constructive support.
The tensions flared after India launched attacks on five locations in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir during the night of May 6 and 7, despite multiple prior warnings from Pakistan. The Indian aggression included drone and missile attacks targeting Pakistani airbases, which prompted a strong and immediate retaliatory response from Pakistani forces.
In response, Pakistan destroyed several Indian airbases—including Udhampur, Adampur, and Pathankot—and crippled Maharashtra’s power grid through a cyberattack, disabling India’s military satellite as well. Pakistani drones were reported to have conducted extended flights over Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Bhatinda Airfield was also destroyed.
Amid the escalating conflict, Marco Rubio contacted General Asim Munir, offering constructive cooperation in the interest of regional stability. US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the call and stated that Rubio urged both sides to seek de-escalation and offered US assistance in facilitating constructive dialogue to prevent further conflict.
Rubio also spoke separately with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, calling for restraint in the face of rising hostilities.
The sources revealed that Dar told Rubio Pakistan is open to resolving the issue diplomatically—if India halts its aggression but warned that any further provocation would be met with an even stronger response.
Meanwhile, Rubio had earlier contacted Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar but despite that outreach, India proceeded with its offensive.
On a related note, US Vice President J.D. Vance told the media that the United States has no involvement in the India-Pakistan conflict and would not interfere in the war.
Recent Stories
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces
3 boys die in separate accidents
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
Two killed in Karachi road accident
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa1 minute ago
-
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defense6 minutes ago
-
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with India19 minutes ago
-
Rallies in KP erupt in support of Pakistan Armed Forces40 minutes ago
-
Exemplary services ensured for Pilgrims, Zulfiqar Khan assures50 minutes ago
-
PMA expresses solidarity with armed forces amid crisis1 hour ago
-
Rubio speaks with Dar; calls for de-escalation, direct Pak-India communication1 hour ago
-
5.3 magnitude quake jolts Islamabad, parts of KPK2 hours ago
-
DPM, US Secretary State discuss current situation post-Indian attacks on Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Train operations continue uninterrupted across country: Hanif Abbasi2 hours ago
-
India's aggression won't go unanswered, Pakistan ready for next steps, says Khawaja Asif2 hours ago
-
PFA penalized beverage plant, bakery,cold storage2 hours ago