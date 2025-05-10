US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with India

(@Abdulla99267510)

Tensions flare after India launched attacks on five locations in Pakistan, Azad Kashmir during the night of May 6 and 7, despite multiple prior warnings from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2025) Following heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held telephonic conversations with Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss the current situation and offer constructive support.

The tensions flared after India launched attacks on five locations in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir during the night of May 6 and 7, despite multiple prior warnings from Pakistan. The Indian aggression included drone and missile attacks targeting Pakistani airbases, which prompted a strong and immediate retaliatory response from Pakistani forces.

In response, Pakistan destroyed several Indian airbases—including Udhampur, Adampur, and Pathankot—and crippled Maharashtra’s power grid through a cyberattack, disabling India’s military satellite as well. Pakistani drones were reported to have conducted extended flights over Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Bhatinda Airfield was also destroyed.

Amid the escalating conflict, Marco Rubio contacted General Asim Munir, offering constructive cooperation in the interest of regional stability. US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the call and stated that Rubio urged both sides to seek de-escalation and offered US assistance in facilitating constructive dialogue to prevent further conflict.

Rubio also spoke separately with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, calling for restraint in the face of rising hostilities.

The sources revealed that Dar told Rubio Pakistan is open to resolving the issue diplomatically—if India halts its aggression but warned that any further provocation would be met with an even stronger response.

Meanwhile, Rubio had earlier contacted Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar but despite that outreach, India proceeded with its offensive.

On a related note, US Vice President J.D. Vance told the media that the United States has no involvement in the India-Pakistan conflict and would not interfere in the war.