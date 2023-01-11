US Seeks More Assistance For Flood-stricken Pakistan
Published January 11, 2023
State Department Spokesman Ned Price said the US announced an additional 100 million dollars at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan to assist flood-hit people.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th,2023) The United States has said much help is still needed in Pakistan to recover from 2022 floods.
Meanwhile, in a statement the USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman said this funding reinforces America’s commitment to Pakistani people to address the climate crisis.