US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

State Department Spokesman Ned Price said the US announced an additional 100 million dollars at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan to assist flood-hit people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th,2023) The United States has said much help is still needed in Pakistan to recover from 2022 floods.

In a tweet, the State Department Spokesman Ned price said the US announced an additional 100 million Dollars at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan to assist flood-hit people.

Meanwhile, in a statement the USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman said this funding reinforces America’s commitment to Pakistani people to address the climate crisis.