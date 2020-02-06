US Senate acquits President of impeachment charges

(@fidahassanain)

President Trump claimed immediate victory but the Democrats rejected his claim and termed it as a “valueless” result of an unfair trial.

WASHINGTON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2020) The United States Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of all charges of impeachment including abuse of power here on Wednesday.

The Republican-majority Senate vote brought political triumph to President Trump as 52 votes of the Republicans acquitted him of impeachment charges against 48 votes of Democrats.

Democrats wanted him to remove from office that he withheld military aid to Ukraine to pressure Kiev to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and help his re-election effort. Utah Senator Mitt Romney was the first Republican who stood first to vote against Trump.

According to the reports, President Trump claimed immediate victory but the Democrats rejected his stance, saying that it was a “valueless” result of an unfair trial.