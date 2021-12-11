UrduPoint.com

US Senate Body Delegation Calls On Army Chief

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 09:57 PM

US Senate body delegation calls on Army Chief

The members of US Senate Armed Services and intelligence Committees headed by Senator Angus King, Saturday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The members of US Senate Armed Services and intelligence Committees headed by Senator Angus King, Saturday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The delegation also included Senator Richard Burr, Senator John Cornyn and Senator Ben Sasse, said the Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan desired to maintain productive bilateral engagement with all the regional players and wished for peaceful, diversified, sustained relations. He also reiterated the urgency for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid looming humanitarian crisis and need for coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The Army Chief thanked the Senators for their efforts in forging mutual understanding of geo political and security situation in view of challenges ahead.

US Charge d' Affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler accompanied the delegation.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play their part for furthering diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Senate Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Border All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Bab Al Nojoum Al Mugh ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Bab Al Nojoum Al Mughira Resort; visits new Al Mirf ..

16 minutes ago
 Over 70 People Killed by Hurricane in US State of ..

Over 70 People Killed by Hurricane in US State of Kentucky - Governor

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs MP&TE Directorate RDA to prep ..

Commissioner directs MP&TE Directorate RDA to prepare green regulations

19 minutes ago
 Begum Rasheeda Minhas laid to rest with full milit ..

Begum Rasheeda Minhas laid to rest with full military honours

19 minutes ago
 Hamas Says Blast in Lebanon Caused by Short Circui ..

Hamas Says Blast in Lebanon Caused by Short Circuit in Warehouse WIth Oxygen Cyl ..

19 minutes ago
 Govt ring-fenced Rs 360 bln district package for u ..

Govt ring-fenced Rs 360 bln district package for uniform development in province ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.