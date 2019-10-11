UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Calls For De-escalation Of India-Pakistan Tensions

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 12:17 PM

US Senator calls for de-escalation of India-Pakistan tensions

A U.S. Senator, who met the Pakistani leadership during a recent visit to Pakistan, has called for finding ways to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A U.S. Senator, who met the Pakistani leadership during a recent visit to Pakistan, has called for finding ways to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.

Senator Maggie Hassan said in a tweet that she met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss "joint counter-terrorism work and regional stability," .

Accompanying her on the trip to Pakistan was Senator Senator Chris Van Hollen. Both senators belong to the ruling Democratic Party.

"We also visited Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

Amid escalating tensions in Kashmir, it's critical that we find ways to help de-escalate the situation on both sides," Ms Hassan added.

"I'm now traveling to India where I'll meet officials to further discuss the situation and international trade," she added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated on August 5 when India unilaterally annexed occupied Kashmir, imposing a repressive lockdown on the disputed state with complete communications blackout and mass arrests, including those of the Kashmiri political leaders.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Army Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa Van August

Recent Stories

Nigeria Interested in Russian Su-57 Fighters, Tank ..

1 minute ago

Mother, infant died after falling into water tank

2 minutes ago

Vivo V17 Pro Takes the Iconic Camera Design to New ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan, Spain need to enhance trade volume in va ..

4 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei jumps more than 1% on hope for US-C ..

4 minutes ago

Steps being taken to turn BISP into model of good ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.