US Senator Ms. Kesha Ram Hinsdale Visits Samadhi Of Sir Ganga Ram

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2022 | 10:00 PM

US Senator Ms. Kesha Ram Hinsdale visits Samadhi of Sir Ganga Ram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :US Senator Ms. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, accompanied by her spouse, visited the Samadhi of her great grand father Rai Bahadur Sir Ganga Ram here on Sunday.

She was given a very warm welcome at an elegantly decorated venue by officials of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB). Members of Lahore Sangat, civil society and officials associated with Ganga Ram Trust were also present.

The US senator paid homage at the Samadhi which was followed by religious rituals. Afterwards, the visiting dignitaries and other guests were briefed about the life, contributions and achievements of Sir Ganga Ram in the main courtyard of the Samadhi.

Ms. Kesha Ram in her address, deeply thanked and highly appreciated efforts of ETPB for making excellent arrangements for the event and taking good care of the Samadhi and its premises.

This was followed by exchange of souvenirs between the US Senator and ETPB officials.

