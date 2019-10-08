US senators express interest in Ecosystem Restoration Fund: Amin Aslam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Monday said the US senators had expressed their interest in Pakistan's Ecosystem Restoration Fund and environment conservation endeavours.

The US delegation had deliberations on the five point agenda including the government's flagship '10 Billion Tree Tsunami', Clean Green Index, Electric Vehicle Policy, Plastic Bags Ban and Recharge Pakistan projects, he told the media.

The adviser said the Fund was a facility from the partner countries to contribute in Pakistan's initiative to revive green cover and improve forest land ratio.

He said, "We are trying to restore our national parks by seeking help from the US national park service as it would train forest department's officials of Pakistan and its team would visit consequently." The US national park service had generated many green jobs for youngsters which was also encouraging for Pakistan, he noted.

He said as per announcement of President Trump to increase trade with Pakistan, the latest green technologies developed by the US mostly waste to energy and clean energy would be tapped to strengthen green economy.

He said Senator Chris Van Hollen and Senator Maggie Hassan were of the view that it was encouraging to see a least contributor country to climate change had prepared for climate change risk reduction and management.

Senator Hollen informed the adviser that he had moved US Green Bank Bill in the Congress to develop a dedicated facility of US$50 billion for green financing in the world.

The US delegation included Senator Chris Van Hollen, Senator Maggie Hassan, US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones, Charg d'Affaires Afreen Akhter and Political Military Unit Chief Sujata Sharma.

He also told the senators that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been the first politician to take the agenda of climate change in his electoral campaign as a matter of public safety and sensitized masses on the need to revive depleting green cover of the country.

Amin Aslam told the media that the US senators had paid a visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir whereas the Indian authorities did not allow them to visit the occupied valley.

The US senators while appreciating the Electric Vehicle Policy mentioned that it was a timely initiative taken by the Pakistan government. However, it was necessary for the government to develop infrastructure and engage private sector, the US senators proposed to the adviser.

He said Senator Hollen was among those 50 US senators who wrote letters to President Trump to take up Kashmir issue on priority.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's address at the UN General Assembly had made Kashmir issue a humanitarian cause for the world, he added.