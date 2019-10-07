UrduPoint.com
US Senators Meet COAS, Discuss Afghan Reconciliation Process, Kashmir Issue

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 08:53 PM

US senators meet COAS, discuss Afghan reconciliation process, Kashmir issue

Senators from the United States (US) including Christopher Van Hollen and Maggie Hassan, Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Senators from the United States (US) including Christopher Van Hollen and Maggie Hassan, Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and overall regional security situation including Afghan reconciliation process and Kashmir issue were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Visiting dignitaries acknowledged Pakistan's efforts for regional peace and stability.

The COAS appreciated the US understanding and support on all the need for resolving Kashmir and for Pakistan's efforts in Afghanistan.

Both sides stressed upon importance of strong bilateral relationship between the US and Pakistan in and beyond security cooperation.

