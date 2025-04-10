- Home
U.S. Senior Official Eric Meyer Visits Pakistan To Boost Minerals Cooperation, Strengthen Economic And Security Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 01:14 PM
Eric Meyer, Senior Official for the Department of State’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, visited Islamabad April 8 and 9 to advance
Islamabad (Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Eric Meyer, Senior Official for the Department of State’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, visited Islamabad April 8 and 9 to advance U.S. interests in Pakistan’s critical minerals sector, expand opportunities for U.S. businesses in Pakistan, deepen economic ties between the two countries, and underscore the vital importance of continued collaboration on counterterrorism.
On the margins of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum, Mr. Meyer highlighted support for investment in Pakistan’s minerals sector. “Critical minerals are the raw materials necessary for our most advanced technologies,” Senior Bureau Official Meyer said. “President Trump has made it clear that securing diverse and reliable sources of these materials is a strategic priority. Pakistan’s vast mineral potential—if responsibly and transparently developed—can benefit both our countries.
” The United States continues to work with international partners and Pakistani stakeholders to explore opportunities for investment, technical collaboration, and responsible resource management in the minerals sector.
Mr. Meyer also met with senior Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Munir, Minister of Interior Naqvi, and Minister of Petroleum Malik, to expand opportunities for American businesses in Pakistan, promote the deepening of economic ties between our two countries, and underscore the vital importance of continued collaboration on counterterrorism.
During his visit, Mr. Meyer appreciated the opportunity to meet with Pakistani foreign policy thought leaders, members of the American chambers of commerce, and public diplomacy program alumni to strengthen the close and enduring people-to-people ties between our two countries.
