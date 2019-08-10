Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed khan has urged the Trump administration to do more to help ease tensions between India and Pakistan after the Indian annexation of occupied Kashmir that has inflamed tensions between the two South Asian countries

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed khan has urged the Trump administration to do more to help ease tensions between India and Pakistan after the Indian annexation of occupied Kashmir that has inflamed tensions between the two South Asian countries.

"The US could do and the US must do more to help defuse this situation and to perhaps inject some more sanity on the Indian side," he said in an interview on Friday in Washington with Bloomberg news editors and reporters, while underscoring the grave crisis in the disputed region.

"We would expect that from all our friends. It really is a question of principle," the ambassador added.

Asked on Thursday about India's move, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said only that US policy toward Kashmir had not changed and that the US was "incredibly engaged in southeast Asia".

Commenting on the US response, the Pakistani envoy said, "Frankly, the US could have made or should have made a stronger statement. As a major proponent of human rights, as the world's leading democracy and also as the preeminent power today in the world, I think the kind of repression that we are seeing is something that warrants a strong response from the United States." At the same time, Ambassador Asad Khan point out that Prime Minister Imran Khan "really hit it off very well" with President Donald Trump during his visit to Washington last month during which the US leader offered to mediate on Kashmir. India quickly rejected Trump's offer.

In response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial action in Kashmir, Ambassador Asad Khan said Pakistan would review bilateral agreements, take the matter to the UN Security Council and ensure its army remains vigilant.

"We would not look to escalate, but we will respond in a very befitting manner if there is any violation of our territory," he said.

"I see more violence in the valley." Indian troops' actions had the effect of "turning the whole valley into perhaps the largest prison in the world," the Pakistani envoy added in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

Pakistan was prepared for any aggression from India, but Islamabad was not "going to be the one who would resort to any action" to endanger peace in the region, he said.

The Indian government said on Friday that it was time for Pakistan to accept the decision to abolish seven decades of autonomy in the disputed state.

Ambassador Khan, however, warned that "the international community will be witnessing the genocide of the Kashmiris" once a curfew was lifted.

"All this is happening at a time when we have a government and prime minister, who is completely committed to seeking peace," the ambassador said. "We have done whatever we could do to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan." The Trump administration has been counting on help from Pakistan in its peace talks with the Taliban over an end to the war in Afghanistan, the longest in America's history, Bloomberg pointed out. The US wants Pakistan to use its influence with the Taliban.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy for Afghan reconciliation, is seeking an agreement providing for the gradual withdrawal of US and allied forces if the Taliban provide assurances that terrorist groups such as Da'esh and al-Qaeda are not permitted to stage attacks from Afghan territory.

"If you had asked me in December last year to kind of speculate or predict about a day where the US and Taliban would sit in the same room for weeks to discuss, I think that has been a difficult process, but I must say that I think Ambassador Khalilzad has done a good job of a bad hand," Khan said Friday. "There is certainly a more comfort level on all sides."