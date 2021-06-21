US should find political solution before leaving Afghanistan, says PM Imran Khan

(@fidahassanain)

The Prime Minister has come down hard upon the West for indifference towards the plight of Kashmiris who are living in an open prison due to thousands of Indian troops in the occupied valley.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2021) US should find a political solution before leaving Afghanistan, said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan suffered a lot due to the war against terrorism as over 70,000 Pakistanis embraced martyrdom due to US-Afghan war.

“We have sacrificed a lot in this war. Nobody else could sacrifice,” said PM Khan during an interview to Axios on HBO.

The Premier said, “Before leaving Afghanistan, the US must find a political solution,”.

The statement from the Pakistani premier came amid the commencement of the withdrawal of foreign troops which would be completed by September.

Answering to a question about Nuclear programme, Imran Khan said that it was for the country’s self-defence.

“I’m against nuclear weapons but our nuclear arsenal is for defence purpose,” said the PM.

The PM also highlighted that Islamophobia had increased in Europe after 9/11 and asked the international community to take steps to counter this dangerous trend.

He said that in a Muslim society, the concept of Hijab for women is to prevent “evil”.

“There is big difference between our culture and that of the West,” he explained. He also talked about Kashmir issue.

He strongly criticized the West for a different approach towards the plight of the Kashmiris, pointing out that Kashmir turned into an open prison as India deployed hundreds of troops there.

“The Kashmiris are ignored in the West,” said the PM, asking the anchor as to why this issue is not being taken up there.

“I think this is hypocrisy,” he added.

During his interview, he also appreciated China for support to the country. Responding to a question about Uighyr issue, the PM said that both Pakistan and China discussed the issues behind closed doors.