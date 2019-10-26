UrduPoint.com
US Should Play Role For Solution Of Kashmir Issue: Punjab Minister For Labour And Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan

Sat 26th October 2019 | 02:29 PM

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said the United States of America will have to play its vital and central role for the permanent solution of Kashmir dispute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said the United States of America will have to play its vital and central role for the permanent solution of Kashmir dispute.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the irresponsible statements by Indian Army Chief was highly condemnable.

All the information India provided to the America regarding Kashmir was baseless and false, he added.

He appreciated the American stance over immediate withdrawal of curfew in Kashmir.

He said Indian Army Chief was continuously giving irresponsible statement and on the other hand, efforts were being made by Pakistan for maintaining peace in the region.

The minister said false claim of Indian army regarding surgical strike was nothing but to make their masters happy.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not change his stance about Kashmir.

He informed that Indian atrocities could not prolong its occupation on Kashmir.

The whole Pakistani nation was united and standing with its armed forces, he added.

