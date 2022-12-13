UrduPoint.com

US, Sindh Govt Inaugurate New Secondary School In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

US, Sindh govt inaugurate new secondary school in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Reed Aeschliman and Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah inaugurated a new high school in Karachi, constructed through the U.S. government-funded Sindh Basic Education Program (SBEP).

The newly constructed government secondary school in Karachi's Orangi Town offers students and faculty state-of-the-art classrooms, computer and science labs, a health room, and a library, said a press release issued here.

USAID is supporting the construction of 106 schools across 10 districts in Sindh in partnership with the Sindh government.

"Like our Government of Pakistan counterparts, USAID believes that true and lasting development starts with education," Mission Director Aeschliman said.

"That is why USAID continues to work so actively in this sector to expand education opportunities from Primary to post-graduate levels." USAID officials, Sindh Secretary of Education Ghulam Akbar Laghari, community elders, teachers, students, and parents attended the event.

Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah expressed his appreciation for the U.S. government's support in modernizing education in Sindh through the province's ongoing partnership with USAID. Through SBEP, USAID has invested $159.2 million (PKR 25 billion) in school construction in Sindh.

