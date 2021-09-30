UrduPoint.com

US, Sindh Govt. Launch Immunization Awareness Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:59 PM

The United States and Sindh Government have joined hands to launch "Fizaaon Se Falaah Tak," an immunization awareness campaign encouraging Pakistani citizens to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and save lives

U.S. Charg d'affaires Angela P. Aggeler launched the campaign on Thursday in partnership with actor Mahira Khan, singer and humanitarian Shehzad Roy, and Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuhu at Karachi's Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), said a news release.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Law and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Health Secretary Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoi also attended.

Charg d'affaires Angela P. Aggeler and Provincial Minister Dr. Azra Pechuhu visited JPMC's vaccination center to observe U.S. Pfizer vaccine inoculations firsthand.

The United States has donated almost 15.8 million life-saving COVID-19 vaccine doses to Pakistan since July, and the United States plans to donate another 9.6 million Pfizer doses in October.

"The United States proudly stands with the people of Pakistan to end the COVID-19 pandemic," said Charg d'affaires Angela P. Aggeler while interacting with Pakistani citizens receiving the Pfizer vaccines. She also thanked the healthcare workers for their frontline role in encouraging people to get vaccinated and control the surge of COVID-19.

"Vaccination is the most trusted way to defeat this pandemic and Sindh Government has dedicated all its resources to ensure efficient and equitable distribution of vaccine," Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuhu said while thanking the U.S. delegation for their support in the process.

Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University and JPMC Executive Director Professor Shahid Rasul received the distinguished guests along with the Executive Directors of National Institute of Child Health and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Professor Nasir Sadal and Professor Nadeem Qamar. JPMC is the largest tertiary care hospital in Sindh receiving patients from all over the country.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has delivered assistance worth $63 million in the form of emergency medical supplies, training, and medical infrastructure to the people of Pakistan in addition to the vaccine donations.

The United States is flying vaccines to Pakistan for injections that are saving lives. At the COVID-19 Summit just last week, US President Biden announced U.S. commitment to purchase of an additional 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to be donated to countries around the world, bringing total number of donated vaccines to more than 1.1 billion, more free doses than every other country in the world has provided combined.

