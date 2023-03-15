US special envoy for BWR Monica Medina to arrive in Islamabad today

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2023) United States of America's special envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources Monica Medina is arriving on three-day visit in Islamabad today.

She will participate in the U.S.-Pakistan Climate and Environment Working Group.

She will address climate and environmental issues of concern including climate smart agriculture, water management, air quality, conservation, and plastic pollution.

While in Pakistan Special Envoy Medina, who also serves as Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, will engage with government counterparts as well as private sector and civil society stakeholders on strengthening support for actions that tackle the biodiversity crisis, build resilience to impacts of the climate crisis.