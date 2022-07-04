US Special Representative calls on Governor Punjab

US Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and discussed bilateral trade and investment during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :US Special Representative for Commercial and business Affairs Dilawar Syed called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and discussed bilateral trade and investment during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Monday.

Both the dignitaries also discussed measures to enhance bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.

Regional policy lead for the US International Development Finance Cooperation Ms. Gaia Self and Political/Economic Chief of US Consulate Lahore Kathleen Gibilsico were also present.

Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said Pakistan values its long standing relationship with the United States, adding that joint ventures are needed to further strengthen relations between the two countries, especially in the field of trade.

He underscored the need to further enhance trade relations between the two countries,adding that there is huge potential of trade opportunities for US investors in Pakistan.

He said improvement in education and health sectors, resolving energy crisis and eradication of poverty are the priorities of the present government.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said the current government has re-launched the 'Women on Wheels' project to empower women in Punjab. He said various training courses are being conducted in the Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TEVTA) for the empowerment of women.

US Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed, speaking on the occasion, said US companies are interested in investing in various sectors including technology.

He said there are vast opportunities between Pakistan and the US to increase trade and investment.