UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Special Representative For Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad Visited Islamabad On March 8

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:01 AM

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on March 8

In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior civilian officials, Ambassador Khalilzad stressed the need to accelerate progress towards a just and durable peace in Afghanistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09rd March, 2021) U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on March 8. In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior civilian officials, Ambassador Khalilzad stressed the need to accelerate progress towards a just and durable peace in Afghanistan.

In his discussions, Ambassador Khalilzad emphasized Pakistan’s continued important role in the peace process, especially to help Afghans achieve a political settlement and comprehensive ceasefire. He affirmed that the United States will continue to consult closely with our allies, partners, and countries in the region regarding how we can collectively support the peace process.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Islamabad Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Progress United States March

Recent Stories

Minister of Information & Broadcasting bringing Di ..

9 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 9, 2021 in Pakistan

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi opens virtually

10 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

10 hours ago

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.