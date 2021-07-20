UrduPoint.com
U.S. Special Representative For Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad Visited Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:45 PM

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad

In meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Ambassador Khalilzad emphasized the urgency of a comprehensive political settlement between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th July, 2021) U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on July 19. In meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Ambassador Khalilzad emphasized the urgency of a comprehensive political settlement between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban, one that leads to a sustainable peace and preserves Afghanistan’s security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Continued war in Afghanistan poses a risk to the entire region and holds back its development. Peace, by contrast, will enable regional connectivity and increased trade and development. We commit to do our part to make this vision a reality. Tangible and material support for the Afghanistan peace process is vital for its ultimate success, as are positive long-term relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

