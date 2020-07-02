In meetings with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other officials, Ambassador Khalilzad thanked Pakistani officials for their ongoing efforts to advance the peace process

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd July, 2020) U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Chief Executive Officer Adam Boehler visited Islamabad on July 1.

In meetings with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other officials, Ambassador Khalilzad thanked Pakistani officials for their ongoing efforts to advance the peace process.

Ambassador Khalilzad noted how close the sides are to starting intra-Afghan negotiations and the importance of resolving remaining issues quickly, underscoring the promise peace holds for regional stability and development.

Mr. Boehler highlighted the mission of DFC and discussed investment opportunities to strengthen Pakistan’s economy and contribute to peace and stability in the region with senior officials, including Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.