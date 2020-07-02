UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Special Representative For Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad And U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Chief Executive Officer Adam Boehler Visited Islamabad On July 1

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:18 AM

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Chief Executive Officer Adam Boehler visited Islamabad on July 1

In meetings with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other officials, Ambassador Khalilzad thanked Pakistani officials for their ongoing efforts to advance the peace process

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd July, 2020) U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Chief Executive Officer Adam Boehler visited Islamabad on July 1.

In meetings with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other officials, Ambassador Khalilzad thanked Pakistani officials for their ongoing efforts to advance the peace process.

Ambassador Khalilzad noted how close the sides are to starting intra-Afghan negotiations and the importance of resolving remaining issues quickly, underscoring the promise peace holds for regional stability and development.

Mr. Boehler highlighted the mission of DFC and discussed investment opportunities to strengthen Pakistan’s economy and contribute to peace and stability in the region with senior officials, including Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa July Commerce

Recent Stories

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 ..

10 seconds ago

Security Council adopts resolution calling for glo ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Press: Despite the pandemic, Dubai marks anoth ..

36 minutes ago

China-based Terminus partners with Expo 2020, sign ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 July 2020

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.7 million, de ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.