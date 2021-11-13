UrduPoint.com

U.S. Special Representative For Afghanistan Thomas West Visits Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 11:30 AM

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West Visits Pakistan

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West visited Islamabad November 11-13

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021) U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West visited Islamabad November 11-13. In meetings of the extended Troika, participants discussed the way forward on Afghanistan.

West also held bilateral meetings with Pakistani government officials in which both parties emphasized the importance of pressing the Taliban to uphold its commitments to counterterrorism, the right of free passage for those who wish to depart Afghanistan, and the rights of all Afghan citizens, including minorities and women.

More Stories From Pakistan

