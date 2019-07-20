UrduPoint.com
US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad Indicates Another Round Of Talks With Taliban

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) US special representative Zalmay Khalilzad has given an indication of new round of talks with Taliban.In his message on social networking site twitter, Zalmay Khalilzad said, "I had the opportunity to consult w/Amb Haber of Germany, Amb Shringla of India & foreign minister Kamilov of Uzbekistan on the Afghan peace process.

Getting ready to launch on another mission in hope of making further progress".

