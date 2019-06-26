UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'US-sponsored English Language Programmes Paving Way For Prosperity'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:07 PM

'US-sponsored English language programmes paving way for prosperity'

The U.S. Consul General Colleen Crenwelge on Wednesday said that U.S. government-sponsored English language programmes provided young Pakistani men and women the opportunity to pave way for prosperity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The U.S. Consul General Colleen Crenwelge on Wednesday said that U.S. government-sponsored English language programmes provided young Pakistani men and women the opportunity to pave way for prosperity.

"These programmes are key part of our long-standing partnership with Pakistan to expand access to education," she said and added that education was the cornerstone to building a successful future.

She expressed these views during her recent two-day visit to Faisalabad and Sargodha.

Consul General Crenwelge inaugurated a new U.S.-funded English language program, spoke with vice chancellors and faculty at leading universities, and met with members of the business community to discuss trade and economic issues.

Consul General Crenwelge also participated in summer camps for Pakistani students at the U.S.-funded Lincoln Corners in Sargodha and Faisalabad.

The camps aimed to promote reading and communication skills, as well as education in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Members of local chambers of commerce also spoke with Consul General Crenwelge about new ways to further strengthen U.S.-Pakistan business ties to promote trade and economic growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Technology Business Education Chambers Of Commerce Visit Lincoln Young Sargodha Reading Women

Recent Stories

US Lawmakers Demand All State Dept. Legal Document ..

3 minutes ago

15 dead in crush at Madagascar independence day ev ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Rocket Engine Manufacturer Sends 3 RD-180 ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Defense Ministers Looked at Several Potential ..

3 minutes ago

UK Delegation to PACE Threatens to Protest Russia' ..

9 minutes ago

Nigeria first qualifiers for Cup of Nations second ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.