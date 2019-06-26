'US-sponsored English language programmes paving way for prosperity'

The U.S. Consul General Colleen Crenwelge on Wednesday said that U.S. government-sponsored English language programmes provided young Pakistani men and women the opportunity to pave way for prosperity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The U.S. Consul General Colleen Crenwelge on Wednesday said that U.S. government-sponsored English language programmes provided young Pakistani men and women the opportunity to pave way for prosperity.

"These programmes are key part of our long-standing partnership with Pakistan to expand access to education," she said and added that education was the cornerstone to building a successful future.

She expressed these views during her recent two-day visit to Faisalabad and Sargodha.

Consul General Crenwelge inaugurated a new U.S.-funded English language program, spoke with vice chancellors and faculty at leading universities, and met with members of the business community to discuss trade and economic issues.

Consul General Crenwelge also participated in summer camps for Pakistani students at the U.S.-funded Lincoln Corners in Sargodha and Faisalabad.

The camps aimed to promote reading and communication skills, as well as education in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Members of local chambers of commerce also spoke with Consul General Crenwelge about new ways to further strengthen U.S.-Pakistan business ties to promote trade and economic growth.