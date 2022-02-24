UrduPoint.com

US Stands By Pakistan On Path To Prosperity, Peace: US Consul General

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

US stands by Pakistan on path to prosperity, peace: US consul general

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole has said that his country stands by Pakistan on its journey towards peace and prosperity.

Speaking at the launch of the Central Punjab chapter of the Pakistan Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (PAKTESOL) at the University of Education (UoE) here on Thursday, he said the initiative provides English language professionals a great opportunity to share their knowledge, experience and best practices with their peers.

PAKTESOL is an initiative of the Regional English Language Office (RELO), US embassy, Pakistan, in collaboration with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), which aims at improving English language skills and professional development.

Highlighted importance of English language learning in pursuing higher education and supporting economic development of Pakistan, Makaneole said the PAKTESOL chapter at the UoE was the sixth of eight planned chapters across the country.

He said that promoting English language learning and supporting English language teachers were at the forefront of the US partnership with Pakistan, adding that English was the language of international communication and it helped facilitate stronger relationship with the countries around the globe.

Consul General Makaneole recognised the dedication of partners for providing networks for English language teachers and students across Pakistan, adding that the AIOU was a partner for the US Mission's English Access Micro-scholarship programme besides the UoE, Lahore.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor (VC) UoE Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) welcomed the guest. Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui and Public Affairs Officer US Consulate Lahore Bryce Isham were also present.

The consul general cut a cake to mark the launch of the PAKTESOL. He also intermingled with the students and the faculty and answered their queries.

VC Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha presented a memento to the Consul General Makaneole.

>