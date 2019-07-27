UrduPoint.com
US State Department Approves Potential Sale Of F-16 Tech Support To Pakistan - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The US State Department approved the sale of F-16 fighter jet program technical support to Pakistan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

The approval comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the White House this week where President Donald Trump said the United States would consider lifting a security aid freeze on Pakistan if Islamabad took more action on terrorists and helped in advancing the Afghan peace process.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Pakistan for Technical Security Team (TST) in continued support of the F-16 program for an estimated cost of $125 million," the DSCA said in a statement on Friday.

