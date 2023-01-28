UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Close Higher, Post Weekly Gains

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISTANBUL , 28 Jan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) -:Major US stock indices closed higher Friday and posted weekly gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,978. The blue-chip index gained 1.8% this week.

The S&P 500 added 10 points, or 0.

25% to close Friday at 4,070 as it posted a weekly gain of 2.5%.

The Nasdaq jumped 109 points, or 0.95%, to end the session at 11,621. The tech-heavy index recorded a massive 4.3% increase for the week.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, was down 1.2% at 18.50, while the 10-year US Treasury yield rose 0.7% to 3.516%.

