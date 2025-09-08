Open Menu

US Strategic Metals Signs MoU On Critical Minerals In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 10:54 PM

US Embassy in Islamabad Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Zach Harkenrider accompanied a delegation led by U.S. Strategic Metals (USSM) to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organization (FWO) at Prime Minister House on Monday

Speaking about the MoU signing, Chargé d’Affaires (CDA) Natalie Baker said, “This signing is yet another example of the strength of the U.S.-Pakistan bilateral relationship that will benefit both countries.”

USSM, based in the U.S. state of Missouri, is focused on producing and recycling critical minerals, which the U.

S. Department of Energy has defined as essential in a variety of technologies related to advanced manufacturing and energy production.

Speaking about the importance of such bilateral agreements, CDA Baker added, “The Trump administration has made the forging of such deals a key priority given the importance of critical mineral resources to American security and prosperity.

We look forward to seeing future agreements between U.S. companies and their counterparts in the critical minerals and mining sector in Pakistan.”

