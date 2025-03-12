Open Menu

US Strongly Condemns Terrorists’ Attack On Jaffar Express Train

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2025 | 07:53 PM

US Embassy in Islamabad extends deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims, their families and all those affected by this horrific act

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2025) The United States on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on Jaffar Express train and hostage taking of passengers by terrorists.

In a statement on social media platform X, US Embassy in Islamabad extended deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims, their families and all those affected by this horrific act.

The embassy reaffirmed that the United States stands in solidarity with Pakistan during this time and will remain its steadfast partner in efforts to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens.

It said Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear.

Earlier, in Jaffar Express attack incident, the security forces' operation against terrorists has entered its final stages.

According to security sources, a large number of hostages, including women and children, who were being used as human shields, have been rescued.

The security forces have already rescued 190 passengers during an operation after the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan.

During the clearance operation, extreme caution and skill were demonstrated to save innocent lives.

However, the number of passengers who were martyred due to the prior brutality of the terrorists is being determined.

The security sources confirmed that all terrorists present at the scene have been sent to the hell.

