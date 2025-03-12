US Strongly Condemns Terrorists’ Attack On Jaffar Express Train
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2025 | 07:53 PM
US Embassy in Islamabad extends deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims, their families and all those affected by this horrific act
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2025) The United States on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on Jaffar Express train and hostage taking of passengers by terrorists.
In a statement on social media platform X, US Embassy in Islamabad extended deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims, their families and all those affected by this horrific act.
The embassy reaffirmed that the United States stands in solidarity with Pakistan during this time and will remain its steadfast partner in efforts to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens.
It said Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear.
Earlier, in Jaffar Express attack incident, the security forces' operation against terrorists has entered its final stages.
According to security sources, a large number of hostages, including women and children, who were being used as human shields, have been rescued.
The security forces have already rescued 190 passengers during an operation after the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan.
During the clearance operation, extreme caution and skill were demonstrated to save innocent lives.
However, the number of passengers who were martyred due to the prior brutality of the terrorists is being determined.
The security sources confirmed that all terrorists present at the scene have been sent to the hell.
Recent Stories
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..
Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth
NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emerg ..
Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal
Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat
Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train2 minutes ago
-
IHC terminates accused's sentence in drugs case6 minutes ago
-
Punjab approves appointment of 22 assistant professors in Pediatrics Medicine6 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar visits Ramzan bazaar6 minutes ago
-
CM vows to improve financial affairs of Cadet & Residential college6 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi condemns Jaffer Express attack6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three drug peddlers, recover mainpuri6 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam to launch ‘Skills on Wheel Project’ to train 100,000 youth6 minutes ago
-
CM’s Public School Organization program delivers remarkable results6 minutes ago
-
District admin continues crackdown against price hike, fines 53 shopkeepers6 minutes ago
-
School enrollment campaign opens6 minutes ago
-
PAL holds dialogue on "Role of Women in Literature" in connection with Women Day16 minutes ago